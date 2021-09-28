Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $217.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 204.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

