Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.95 or 0.00103482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $329,182.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

