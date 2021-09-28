BitBall (BTB) Price Down 23.7% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,641.60 or 1.00135138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00082484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

