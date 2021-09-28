Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$9.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

BIREF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 116,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

