Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$9.25 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.
BIREF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 116,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
