BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 936,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,141. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

