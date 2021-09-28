Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.