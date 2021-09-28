BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $51.92. 2,231,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

