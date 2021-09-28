Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.