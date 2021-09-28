Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

