Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 913 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

