BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

