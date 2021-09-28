Bellevue Group AG Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 507,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,000. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.09% of NeuroPace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPCE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,885,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. Equities analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

