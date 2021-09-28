Bellevue Group AG Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $36,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.