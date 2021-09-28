Bellevue Group AG Buys 3,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 126.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 165.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

