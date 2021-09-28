BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.09% of BeiGene worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,024,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total transaction of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 576,046 shares of company stock worth $79,255,485 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

