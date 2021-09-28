Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 228.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for about 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.64% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. 9,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

