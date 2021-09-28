BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,446 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

