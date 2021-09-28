Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.556 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

