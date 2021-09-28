Barings LLC Purchases 53,216 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.18% of Tuya worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

