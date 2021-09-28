Barings LLC Purchases 20,003 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $6.72 on Tuesday, reaching $280.89. 21,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

