Barings LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,638 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA MXI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

