Barings LLC Invests $13.27 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,853. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.