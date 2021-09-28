Barings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.18. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.