Bard Associates Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 238.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,527,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 109,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

