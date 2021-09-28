Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 173,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,151. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NUWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

