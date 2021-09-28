Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Issuer Direct worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 11,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

