Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enviva Partners worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,678. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.