Bard Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 142,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176. The company has a market cap of $81.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

