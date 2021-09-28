Bard Associates Inc. Buys 7,875 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in urban-gro by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

urban-gro Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

