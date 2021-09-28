Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 2,035 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle makes up 1.6% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Pure Cycle worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $6,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 70,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

