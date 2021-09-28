Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

