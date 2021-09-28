Barclays Initiates Coverage on Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Proterra stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 124,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $21,160,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

