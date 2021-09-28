Bar Harbor Trust Services Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

