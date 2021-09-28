Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Baozun worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

