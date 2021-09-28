Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,140 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $149.08 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

