Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 33,866 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

