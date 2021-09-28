Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

