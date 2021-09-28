Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,168 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.26 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

