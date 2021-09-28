Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 216,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 207,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

