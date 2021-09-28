Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,145,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

