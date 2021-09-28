Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 7,498 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 454,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

