Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 6,354 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $41,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 246,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,186. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

