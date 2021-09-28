Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded down $96.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,724.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,774.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,477.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

