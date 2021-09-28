Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,429. The company has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

