Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. 19,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

