Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,162,312 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,162,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.