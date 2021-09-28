Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.96% of West Fraser Timber worth $80,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.