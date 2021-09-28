Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 605.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

