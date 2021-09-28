Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,643,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $60,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

