Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $56.62 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $104,960,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock valued at $344,415,874. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.81. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

